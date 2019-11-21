Tracing Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from TV to Bollywood on World Television Day 2019: Moments from TV Ka Dum

Image Source : INDIA TV Tracing Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from TV to Bollywood on World Television Day 2019

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan started his acting journey from the small screen with the show Fauji in 1989. The actor played the role of Abhimanyu Rai in the show and gave a break to the audience from the mythological dramas that ruled the television at that time. Known to break barriers with his spectacular acting, SRK has always been an inspiration for actors considering his journey from a ‘no one’ to the biggest superstar this country has ever seen.

On World Television Day, it is most apt if we trace the journey of the superstar who changed the face of TV as well as Bollywood to become the most inspirational actor. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh appeared on India TV’s mega event TV Ka Dum and hailed the small screen for giving him the exposure he needed. The actor has never shied away from calling himself a proud TV actor and had revealed on the show that it was TV that gave him wings to aim for the bigger goal.

He said, “For Fauji, I used to get Rs 1500 per episode, I collected Rs 15,000 from that TV show and reached Mumbai to achieve my goal. I started my career with Rs 15,000 that I got from TV. Even today when I am producing films, it’s because TV is backing us with satellite rights. Things have changed a lot for me. TV is my mother and that's the kind of ‘dum’ it has and it will always remain as such. Even today I get an opportunity to appear on TV because it is the biggest platform.”

In the words of Badshah himself, he owes everything he has now to television. He later worked in shows like Circus, Idiot, Umeed and Wagle Ki Duniya before taking a leap to Bollywood. Even though SRK carved a niche for himself in the world of silver screens, he kept coming back to TV with shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 3, Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and India Poochega Sabse Shaana Kaun?. He is currently seen as the host of the second season of most popular show TED Talks India Nayi Baat. Other than this, the superstar has entertained the audience as the host of many award shows.

In no time, Shah Rukh Khan left a mark on the viewers’ minds with his romantic boy persona on the big screen. He first appeared on the 90mm screen in 1992 film Deewana. SRK became the King Of Romance and his iconic ‘open arms’ pose left many girls weak in the knees. Not that it doesn’t have the same effect now! However, the actor did not invent the signature move intentionally. He revealed, “I was trying to perfect a dance step on a film set with choreographer Saroj Khan. It was the first time I realised that I cannot dance. Lazily, I just stood on my place and spread my arms and Saroj Ji was like ‘Wow’. So that’s how that signature step was invented ACCIDENTALLY.”

Further, owning his success to TV, Shah Rukh Khan even said that he would like to return to the small screen if his films stop working. The actor said this with utmost humility that returning to TV won’t be a down step, infact many people have risen from the small screen. He also called himself an example of ‘TV Ka Dum’ and recalled the days when he used to watch television at the ‘rich neighbour’s house’.

