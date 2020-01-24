Image Source : TWITTER Sejal Sharma's co-star Jasmin Bhasin, Meera Deosthale and other TV actors mourn her sudden demise

TV actress Sejal Sharma’s death news has left the small screen industry in shock. Actors were still taking in the news of Kushal Punjabi’s sudden demise that they got hit with the news of Sejal’s suicide. According to the reports, it is said that the actress loved dancing and acting and was happy in her professional life. However, her personal life is said to be the reason that she decided to take this big step. Soon after the news hit the internet, Sejal’s costar from her first TV show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Jasmin Bhasin, actress Meera Deosthale and others took to social media to mourn her demise.

Jasmin shared a cute picture with Sejal and wrote, “It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened. Rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial”

TV actress Meera Deosthale wrote, “Sejal, May your soul rest in peace. My friend decided to end her life today and I am Shocked to know that a person who was always smiling and happy was suffering through depression. I wish u would have reached out to anyone and we could have helped u... sending u love and prayers”

TV actress Vinny Arora revealed her shock and said, “Whaaaatttt ? No !!! so young”. On the other hand, Mohit Vijj wrote, “WTF , this is shocking . I recently worked with her , she was so positive and happy . I have no words .”

Talking about Sejal Kumar’s professional front, the actress has worked in advertisements like Motorola, Vivo (with Aamir Khan) and Usha Fans (Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya). She has also worked in web-series named Azad Parinde. Her first TV show was Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji in which she played the role of leading actor Ansh Bagri aka Rocky's adoptive sister, Simmi Khosla.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page