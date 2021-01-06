Image Source : INSTA:NEHHAPENDSE,ANITA.MISHRA.OFFICIAL Saumya Tandon reacts to Nehha Pendse replacing her in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

May I Come In Madam? fame TV actress Nehha Pendse is all set to step into the shoes of Saumya Tandon and play the role of Anita Bhabhi in the comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain!. After playing the character for over five years, Saumya quit the show in August last year. Now that the makers have finally found her replacement, she is all praise for the new 'Gori mem.' Speaking to TOI, Saumya Tandon revealed that she has given her sweat and blood to the role and is happy that Nehha Pendse will be taking it forward.

Saumya Tandon said, "I’m happy to hear this news. Nehha is a good choice. I have worked with her on a non-fiction show. While I hosted it, she performed gags in it. She is talented and professional. I am certain that she will do justice to the part. I have given my sweat, blood and heart to this character. I am glad she is portraying it."

She added, "An actor’s exit also plays a role in how well the viewer accepts the replacement. I exited the show on a good note. It was a mutual decision. There was no bad blood or animosity. Nehha is a fine actor and I am sure that the audience will accept her wholeheartedly."

Fans are waiting to witness Saumya Tandon recreate her magic on the screen soon. Talking about her future projects, the actress revealed that she is being offered a couple of interesting projects and is still thinking about them. She said that she wants to take something that challenges her.

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" revolves around two neighboring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, where both husbands have a crush on the other man's wife.