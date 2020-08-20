Image Source : CHARUL MALIK Saumya Tandon bids adieu to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, producer Binaifer says 'will miss her'

The rumours of Saumya Tandon aka Anita Bhabhi of the popular sitcom "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" leaving the show has been doing rounds for quite some time now. And the actress has decided to say goodbye to her Bhabiji family. Producer Binaifer Kohli says she will miss working with her and also called her a happy part of her working family.

Binaifer, however, mentions "The Show Must Go On" and adds, "Saumya is one of my most loved favourites. She is extremely professional and its a pleasure to work with her. I wish her the best and look forward to working with her again. She was a happy part of my working family for many years and now my friend too. The fact that me and channel waited for her during her pregnancy shows our mutual affection for each other. I will miss her. In fact, my bond with her is so good that I have discussed with her to suggest someone who will fit best in her role. We have shared a great relationship of love and respect. I thank her for all her contribution to our show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' and to me personally whenever I needed her."

Image Source : CHARUL MALIK Saumya Tandon bids adieu to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Image Source : CHARUL MALIK Saumya Tandon bids adieu to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Saumya, who was a part of the show for over five years, calls her journey beautiful and says her relationship with Binaifer is for life.

"'Bhabiji' has been a beautiful journey. Mrs. Kohli and Sanjay Ji are the best producers I have come across. They have been always been very supportive. I have a great rapport with Mrs. Kohli. I personally respect her a lot. I know my relationship with her is for life," the actress says.

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" has been one of the audience's favourite show. The story revolves around the Tiwari's and the Mishras and their regular fun banter. The show airs on &TV.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage