Sasural Simar Ka 2: Vibha Bhagat opens up on not having work for two years, says 'could only afford one meal'

The COVID pandemic has been creating a toll on the lives of people. Not just are they losing their close ones but also their jobs. Not just commoners, even celebrities are facing the same problems. Ever since the shooting of TV shows and movies came to a halt, many have been facing difficulties in managing their expenses. One amongst those is actress Vibha Bhagat who is known for her role in the popular show Sasural Simar Ka 2. Talking about her condition in an interview, she revealed that there was a time in her life when she was personally and professionally affected when she did not have work for the past two years. Not only this but she even opened up how there came a point when she had funds to arrange just one meal for the day.

Vibha, in an interview with ETimes, said, "The last two years have been the toughest for me, both professionally and personally. I lost my father and I wasn’t getting work too. Due to which not only I was financially broke but emotionally too was shattered. A time came when I could only afford one meal a day maybe a fruit or a packet of biscuits. But we actors never talk about things like these because we chose a life like this. But finally, after two years, Sasural Simar Ka happened."

Further, she went on to speak about how she managed to deal with the situation and said, "Those two years taught me what exactly I want from my life. I focused on myself by doing self-grooming and gave time to myself. I have PCOS and thyroid so I ensured that the levels stay normal for that I did three hours of workout every day at home and that kind of helped me get my spark back too! I painted, meditated, and cooked, did everything which will make me feel good about myself and my existence."

Vibha said that her friends play a big role in motivating her during the difficult phase of her life when anyone could have given up. She even got anxiety attacks but somehow managed to rose through all that.

For those unversed about Vibha, began her career with stand-ups, and theatre and went to enter the Punjabi television industry. After the same, she got a chance in the Hindi TV industry and revealed that she had to 'fight a lot of to carve my own niche.'