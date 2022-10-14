Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul ties the knot for second time, shares photo with his wife

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEV PAUL rajev paul

Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul is a married man now! The actor tied the knot for the second time and informed his fans about the same. However, Paul did not give much detail about his partner as the picture is clicked with the wife's back and Rajev facing her. Dropping the wedding picture, the actor wrote, "They say once bitten twice shy... But still... It's worth a try... Once again...all the vows...the rituals...Itne saare log Shaadi kar rahe hai. Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai... Well...now it's time.. Happiness for all."

For the wedding day, Rajev Paul is decked up in a golden sherwani, while his bride, is twinning with the actor in a matching ivory outfit. With this, Rajev's fans, followers and co-stars from the Industry showered him with love and congratulatory messages. Rashami Desai said, "Oyeeee congratulations." Neha Mehta wrote, "Rajiv bhaiiiiii milo milo do dil milo ... congratulations. A fan wrote, "Omg! Heartiest congratulations...so so happy for you!!" Another said, "Many congratulations to both god bless."

For the unversed, Rajev Paul was first married to actress Delnaaz Irani for 14 years but the couple separated in 2010 and later divorced in 2012. The duo was also a part of Bigg Boss 6.

Rajev Paul is a well-known celebrity in the entertainment industry and has appeared in numerous shows over the years. He made his debut in 1995 with "Swabhimaan." Currently, he portrays Giriraj Oswal in the well-liked daily soap Sasural Simar Ka 2 on TV.

