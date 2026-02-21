Sargun Mehta shuts down pregnancy rumours with firm note, tells people to 'calm down'

New Delhi:

For quite some time, popular TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have been in the news on social media. Several reports and social media posts suggested that the couple was soon going to welcome their firstborn. This has even been confirmed on several portals. But now, Sargun has given her reaction to these reports.

While turning down pregnancy rumours, the actress warned people to verify before sharing baseless news.

How did you know before us: Sargun Mehta

On Saturday, Sargun shared a note on Instagram and categorically dismissed the pregnancy rumours. 'How do you know about a pregnancy that me and Ravi are unaware about? STOP IT .. KINDLY,' read her caption.

The long note read, 'NEWS APPARENTLY KNOWS BEFORE US ABOUT OUR 'PREGNANCY' FOR THE LAST 2 YEARS. According to them, I've been pregnant. That's one long pregnancy! Just CALM DOWN and STOP spreading baseless news. It wouldn't take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it.'

From love story to marriage

It should be noted that Ravi and Sargun's love story began on the set of the TV show '12/24 Karol Bagh.' After dating for a long time, the two married on December 7, 2013. Ravi proposed to Sargun on national television on the stage of the reality show 'Nach Baliye 5,' a moment that fans still remember.

The two have been together since 2010 and ever since they tied the knot in 2013, fans have been excited about their child. However, the downside of this anticipation is that fake pregnancy rumours have gone viral several times now.

On the work front

On the work front, Ravi will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Ramayana'. The film also stars Ranveer Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. Ravi will play the role of Laxman. Meanwhile, Sargun was recently seen in the Punjabi film 'Saunkan Saunkane 2'.

