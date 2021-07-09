Sargun Mehta pens emotional note for Ravi Dubey on their success, celebrates 100 episodes of Udaariyaan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARGUNMEHTA Sargun Mehta pens emotional note for Ravi Dubey on their success

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta started their acting careers with Television and now have been successful actors in the Punjabi Film Industry. They have also turned producers with their first TV show Udaariyaan. As the show completed 100 episodes, the duo is overwhelmed and all set to celebrate. However, before the celebrations begin, Sargun took to Instagram to pen down an emotional note for her 'partner in everything' -- husband Ravi Dubey. She lauded his support and recalled their journey from being co-actors to co-producers.

Showering her love on Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta wrote, "I kept thinking all night what got us here.. from being "omi and neetu" in karol bagh to producing Udaariyaan. I dont know if we had luck on our side but i definitely know that we had hardwork and discipline on our side. We held each others hand through thick and thin and kept reminding us that we are meant for greater things."

She added, "Everyday for the last 11 years with ravi, i feel the journey has just stared. Starting of from being 2nd leads in television, to leads, to doing punjabi films and web shows, to producing punjabi films and now hindi television the journey has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride and that too the best one ever. Before i celebrate with the team of Udaariyaan i need to wish the only team who started of with this and thats me and ravi."

"I love us and cheers to us badi. Its 100 episodes of Udaariyaan today. All the madness, hardwork and money.. literally all of the money.. looks like is paying off. Thats what happens When a tonado meets a volcano. @ravidubey2312 abhi toh party shuru huyi hai," Sargun concluded.

Ravi Dubey was pleasantly surprised by Sargun's heartfelt note. He re-shared it on his Instagram and said, "This bought tears to my eyes choti … I love you with all my being ….i resonate with every word that u wrote ..बस अब और क्या कहूँ ..तुमने सब कह दिया (What shall I say more... Have said everything)."

In another post, Ravi thanked fans for the love as their show Udaariyaan completed 100 episodes. He wrote, "WE HAVE HIT OUR FIRST CENTURY …This is a bigg day for us ,Our first television production #udaariyaan has completed 100 successful episodes ..thank you for your infinite love "

Ravi and Sargun have been the most loved Tele couple. The duo met on the sets of their show 12/24 Karol Bagh and married after dating for 8 years. They also appeared on the couples dance reality show Nach Baliye where Ravi had proposed Sargun for marriage. They turned producers in 2019.