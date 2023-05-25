Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was set to tie the knot in December? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VAIBHAVIUPADHYAYA Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was set to marry in December?

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, known for her role in the popular TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, tragically lost her life in a road accident at the age of 32. The last rites were held in Mumbai on Wednesday at 11 a.m., as family, friends, and colleagues bid farewell to the talented actress. Vaibhavi was accompanied by her fiancé on a journey in Himachal Pradesh when the unfortunate mishap occurred. The news of her untimely demise was shared by producer JD Majethia, who took to Twitter to express the heartbreaking incident that transpired in North India. The actress was reportedly set to tie the knot in December of this year.

Jd Majethia revealed to the media that Vaibhavi was set to marry her fiancé, Jay Suresh Gandhi, in December 2023 . He also described the horrific event when addressing the media. He shared, "She had gone traveling in Himachal Pradesh. She was getting married in December. At a turning curve on the road, the car was positioned in such a way because the roadway was very narrow. It was a single-lane. The car was standing still in a corner and they allowed a truck coming from the opposite side to pass through. As the truck went by, it hit the car slightly and the car went into the valley."

For the unversed, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya has been a part of several TV shows like CID, Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, OTT series Please Find Attached. She also appeared in Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak and the 2023 film, Timir. She was also known for her work in the Gujarati theatre circuit.

The television industry is extremely devastated by Vaibhavi's sudden and unexpected death. Many television stars expressed their sorrow over the tragic news and offered their support and sympathies to the family during this trying moment.

Also read: Esha Gupta makes revelation about her plunging gown at Cannes 2023: 'It was a risk'

Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh goes shirtless; Alia Bhatt turns desi in FIRST LOOKS

Latest Entertainment News