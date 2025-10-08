Sara Khan marries Krish Pathak, son of Ramayan's 'Lakshman' Sunil Lahri, in court | See pics Sara Khan married her boyfriend, Krrish Pathak, in a court wedding on October 6, 2025. The duo shared the wedding pictures on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Have a look at their pictures here.

New Delhi:

Television actress Sara Khan (also spelt Saaraa Khan on Instagram) married her boyfriend, Krrish Pathak, in a court marriage on October 6, 2025, after years of dating. The couple shared the news with their fans and followers by posting their wedding pictures on Instagram on Wednesday.

The caption of the joint collaboration post reads, "Sealed Together Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love..The signatures are sealed.‘Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak, the vows await this DECEMBER - Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing as this union is for all."