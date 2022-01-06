Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BRIDESOFINDIAX Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali get divorced after 9 years of marriage

Television couple Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali who were married for almost 9 years have got divorced. The two of them were having trouble in their married life for quite some time now that the decision of divorce came through 9 months ago. The two are parents of a baby girl together named Ayra Ali, the judicial custody of which has been given to the actress. The two have always kept their personal life under wraps and it is unlikely that they will announce their judicial separation on social media. The decision to call it quit was that of Sanjeeda who later headed to her mother's home. The two of them are now well settled in their lives.

According to Hindustan Times, "It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce."

It was in the year 2020 when reports of their split started doing rounds on the internet. However, around the same time, the two welcomed their daughter through surrogacy. They kept on sharing pictures and videos of the little one on social media and remained silent about their divorce leaving fans unversed about their separation.

The duo after being in a relationship for several years got married in the year 2012. They even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3 and emerged as the winner.