Sangita Ghosh slams Kamya Panjabi after she criticised her viral Swaran Ghar dupatta scene

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANGITA GHOSH Sangita Ghosh slams Kamya Panjabi

Actress Sangita Ghosh who is seen in the television show Swaran Ghar has been facing a lot of heat from the audience for the dupatta scene for being bizarre and completely out of logic. Even actress Kamya Panjabi criticized the episode and slammed the makers for showing illogical content. Recently, Sangeeta took to her Instagram and shunned the Bigg Boss fame for disrespecting the Television industry.

In her Twitter post Kamya had shared viral clip from Swaran Ghar and wrote, "This is precisely why despite having some brilliant actors TV content is looked down upon, compared to films and web." Sangita shared a screenshot of a news article on Kamya's tweet and replied, "What a shame the person who works in the industry himself is saying such a thing. The one who works for TV, considers TV less than OTT and films, what should I say?"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANGITA GHOSH Sangita Ghosh on Swarna Ghar viral dupatta scene

She added, "TV shows are not deemed less, nor will they ever be considered any less. Drama is there in everything -- be it film or OTT. All the three things are for the entertainment of the audience and it is a shame that a person who works in TV industry is looking down upon it."

Image Source : INSTGRAM/SANGITA GHOSH Sangita Ghosh

She also shared a note and stated that she took everything with a pinch of salt. She also said that the intention and the execution did not come together in way they had planned. She wrote, "I take everything with a pinch of salt and did the same with this video also. I think when your audience gives you so much love and appreciation, they also have the right to criticise. I told everyone on the set that at least hum viral hogaye (laughs). We do make mistakes in life and shows. One has to move on eventually. The intention and the execution did not come out the way it was planned. The team has already realised where they went wrong. And as actors, we do not have the last word but I think everyone will be careful next time."

She further added, "The show is a progressive one and has been lauded for its content. Yes, we faltered but that doesn't mean we are not doing good work. Television has been instrumental in taking up so many sensitive topics. I, myself, have done some amazing work. Thank You, Sangita Ghosh."

About the viral scene

For the unversed, on May12, social media received its fodder for memes after the scene from the show Swaran Ghar showed one end of Sangita's dupatta stuck in a room fan. She appeared to be choking on it. As everyone came to help her, Ajit (Ajay Chaudhary) tore the dupatta with his teeth and saved Swarna.