Sanchita Ugale dies: Here's what the TV actor shared less than 24 hours before her death

New Delhi:

The television industry is mourning after actor Sanchita Ugale, aged 30, died by suicide at her house on Sunday evening, June 14. The incident reportedly took place between 7 pm and 7:30 pm, and police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Just hours before her passing, the actress posted a happy Instagram reel.

Sanchita Ugale's last Instagram post

On Sunday, probably around afternoon, Sanchita shared a cheerful video on Instagram, where she was seen vibing to the classic song Dafliwale Dafli Baja. She even posted the same on her Instagram story, and wrote "another banger", as the caption. With over 139,000 followers on Instagram, Sanchita often shared glimpses of her life, making her final post all the more heartbreaking for fans.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANCHITA UGALE)Sanchita Ugale's last Instagram story

As the news spread, the comments section was flooded with messages of disbelief and grief. Some users wrote, "Why? So was soo cute RIP", "She looked so happy and enjoying her life", "Look at her..she can't commit suicide..she's is looking so happy", "I miss you di gone to soon the heart is to heavy know I cannot believe still", and many others.

What is known about Sanchita Ugale's death so far?

According to reports, Sanchita's younger sister Anjali had left the house at around 5:30 pm on Sunday. No one else was present at home at the time. It is alleged that during this period, Sanchita died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree.

She was immediately taken to the Municipal Corporation's Tulinj Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The exact reason behind her death is yet to be known. Achole Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the case. Sanchita lived with her parents and her 15-year-old sister in Achole village, Nalasopara East.

Sanchita was best known for playing Sukoon in the Hindi television serial Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. She also essayed the role of Tarabai in Chhaava and featured in popular television shows including Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya.

Also read: Sanchita Ugale, popular TV actress, dies by suicide at 30; investigation underway

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)