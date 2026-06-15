Sanchita Ugale, popular TV actress, dies by suicide at 30; investigation underway

New Delhi:

Television actress Sanchita Ugale died by suicide at her residence. The incident reportedly took place between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm on Sunday. An investigation into the case is underway, and the police are probing into the matter.

TV actress Sanchita Ugale passes away

At around 5:30 pm on Sunday, her sister Anjali had stepped out of the house. According to the report, no one else was present at home at the time. During this period, Sanchita allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree.

She was immediately taken to the Municipal Corporation's Tulinj Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The reason behind Sanchita's death is not yet known. Achole Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have begun an investigation. Sanchita lived with her parents and her 15-year-old sister in Achole village, Nalasopara East.

Sanchita Ugale's filmography

Sanchita Ugale played the lead character Sukoon in the Hindi television serial Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. She also portrayed Tarabai in Chhaava and appeared in popular shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya.

In a throwback conversation, Sanchita had once spoken about the practical difficulties of surviving in Mumbai. "I acted in Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava, in which I enjoyed playing the role of Tarabai. I have also acted in Silence 2 and Crime Aaj Kal. But soon I realised that being an outsider, it would be difficult for me to have a lead role in films," she told TOI, further adding, "Meanwhile, I was getting lead offers for TV shows. I also have to manage my expenses in this city, like Mumbai. So as of now, I follow a basic rule of filtering good roles and taking up those."

What was Sanchita Ugale's last post?

Sanchita Ugale enjoyed a decent Instagram follower count of 139 thousand. Her last post was that of a video, where she was seen enjoying, having fun and vibing to Dafliwale Dafli Baja. Heartbroken fans commented on her last post with disbelief. They wrote, "Why? So was soo cute RIP", "She looked so happy and enjoying her life", "Look at her..she can't commit suicide..she's is looking so happy", "I miss you di gone to soon the heart is to heavy know I cannot believe still", and others.

(With inputs from Hanif Patel)

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(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)