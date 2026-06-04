Sambhavna Seth becomes mother to twins at 45, opens up about miscarriage and IVF struggles

New Delhi:

After 10 years of marriage, the sounds of children's laughter finally echo through the home of renowned actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband, Avinash Dwivedi. At the age of 45, Sambhavna has become a mother to twins, a son and a daughter, via surrogacy.

Sambhavna becomes a mother at 45

Sambhavna shared the joy of her children's birth with her fans on Instagram. In a deeply emotional post, she wrote, 'Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude. HAR HAR MAHADEV'.

Sambhavna shared several photos from the hospital, in which she is seen weeping uncontrollably upon seeing her newborn twins. In these images, her husband, Avinash, is seen comforting her. Upon seeing these emotional photos of the couple, fans and numerous Bollywood celebrities have been continuously showering them with congratulations and love.

8 failed IVF attempts

The journey to motherhood was by no means easy for Sambhavna. To attain this happiness, she endured years of immense physical pain and mental stress. She underwent IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) treatments eight times in her quest to become a mother, but each attempt ended in failure, she revealed in the latest vlog.

During this period, she also had to endure the pain of multiple miscarriages. Finally, after years of arduous struggle, she chose the path of surrogacy, and today, she and her husband have become parents to twins, a boy and a girl.

Who is Sambhavna Seth?

Sambhavna Seth is an Indian actress, model, dancer, and popular YouTube vlogger. She is primarily known for her performances in item songs in Bhojpuri films, as well as for her impactful stints on the reality TV show Bigg Boss (Seasons 2 and 8).

Now a days, she is known for her YouTube channel called Sambhavna Seth Entertainment. So far, she has 3.81 million subscribers and posted 2.7K videos.

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