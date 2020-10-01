Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan shares first pic from Bigg Boss 14 sets, sports Covid-19 look

With just one day to go for the premiere of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, the excitement is high. Now, the uber-cool host and superstar Salman Khan is raising the excitement level even more. The Dabangg actor shared the first picture from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 on social media today. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan wrote, “#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend.” Salman is seen wearing an all-black outfit including black shirt and black pants. He is also wearing the mandatory mask and looks leaner than before.

Salman Khan is returning as the host of Bigg Boss 14 and said during a virtual press conference of the show that he is open to taking a pay cut. Talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India, the actor said that he will be ‘more than happy’ to take home a smaller paycheck, so that the unit does not have to suffer.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors TV on October 3 at 9pm and will air on weekdays at 10.30pm. This season, there are a number of changes - the Bigg Boss house will have a spa, restaurant, movie theatre and shopping mall inside. Salman called it a befitting reply to 2020, which witnessed the globe in a lockdown situation for much of the year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

