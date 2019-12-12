Salman Khan reveals why he prefers sofa over bed for sleeping, in The Kapil Sharma Show

Salman Khan recently for an episode on The Kapil Sharma Show for Dabangg 3 promotion

Salman Khan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Dabangg 3 and he recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. And looking at the latest promo video from the episode we can expect it to be a laugh riot. In the promo, Kapil Sharma is seen asking Salman about his sleeping pattern and long does it take him to fall asleep when he goes to bed. Replying to Kapil's question, Salman reveals that he never sleeps on the bed and his sofa is where he likes to sleep.

Salman also gives a demo by lying down on a sofa at the set. The banter continues and Kapil goes on to ask How does he manage on the sofa as it has space for only one person. Replying to which, Salman tells 'that's why he prefers to sleep on the sofa' and everyone shares a good laugh.

Salman Khan will be seen making a comeback to his Chulbul Pandey avatar with Dabangg 3. Talking about the character, Salman said that once he wears a police uniform and moustache, he is no more Salman and becomes Chulbul Pandey. Talking to news agency IANS, the superstar said, “Since the last 9 years, I feel a strong parallel existence of Chulbul Pandey. I am overwhelmed with the love and support that the fans gave the character”

Dabanng 3 is set to hit the theaters on December 20. The third installment of Salman Khan’s super hit Dabangg franchise is directed by Prabhudeva and stars Salman, Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. The film marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News