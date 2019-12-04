Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudeva have gala time during Dabangg 3 promotions at The Kapil Sharma Show

Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg is just a few days away from its release and team of the film doesn’t want to miss out at any chance to promote it. The team of Dabangg 3 including Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kiccha Sudeep, director Prabhudeva and Arbaaz Khan recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. While the episode is yet to be aired on TV, pictures from the Dabangg 3 star's visit to the show have been making rounds on the internet and are being shared by fan pages of the actor.

Have a look:

Archana Puran Singh also shared a BTS video on her Instagram from the shoot of the episode.

Dabangg 3 is the third installment Salman Khan's superhit Dabangg franchise which stars him as supercop Chulbul Pandey. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Mahesh Majrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar who will mark her Bollywood debut. Southern star Kiccha Sudeep will essay the role of the lead antagonist in the film. Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna has been roped in to play his character in the film.

Recently a new song from the film, Munna Badnaam Hua was released which features Salman Khan and director Prabhdeva in a dance face-off.

Dabangg 3 will tell the story behind 'Chulbul Pandey' becoming a Dabangg Supercop. It's set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.