Sabki Laadli Bebo fame actor ShivShakti Sachdev announces engagement; Anshula Kapoor, Medha Shankr react

New Delhi:

TV actress ShivShakti Sachdev, known for her roles in Sabki Laadli Bebo and Balika Vadhu, is now officially engaged. The actress announced the news by sharing a series of photographs and videos on Instagram. However, she kept her fiancé’s name hidden and did not reveal his full face in the joint collaboration post.

Sharing pictures from the engagement, Balika Vadhu actor wrote, "His Best Decision No Nazar Please." The engagement took place against the scenic backdrop of Loch Ness in Scotland. The couple looked happy and excited as they marked the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship.

ShivShakti Sachdev gets engaged

ShivShakti Sachdev on Friday shared a set of dreamy pictures from the celebration. The post included romantic moments between her and her fiancé, along with a picture of their engagement rings. While sharing the same post on Instagram Stories, she chose Jake Etheridge's song 'So In Love With You' for background music. Take a look below:

Anshula Kapoor and Medha Shankr react to ShivShakti Sachdev's engagement announcement

Soon after the announcement, social media users, friends and industry colleagues reacted to the post and flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor commented, "Best best best," to which ShivShakti replied, "thank you girl!!! Pyaar bahut saaraa!" Whereas Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 actress Medha Shankr wrote, "My heart congratulations you guys."

ShivShakti Sachdev's work front

In her acting career, ShivShakti has appeared in several TV serials. However, she rose to fame for her role in Sabki Laadli Bebo. In the show, she portrayed Bebo Narang, who comes from a wealthy Punjabi family and was born after the family prayed for a daughter following three sons.

She also worked in Colors TV’s hit show Balika Vadhu, where she played the role of Champa, a childhood friend of the main character, Anandi, played by Avika Gor.

Recently, she has transitioned into content creation and regularly posts content related to beauty and lifestyle. She has a following of 1 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi shares pics from maternity photoshoot weeks after welcoming twins: 'Some memories become…'