Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu reunites with Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel

After Bigg Boss 13, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to come back on the small screen with the second season of her popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. For the show, the actress has also reunited with her 'Maa ji' aka actress Rupal Patel who played the role of Kokilaben Modi in the show. The duo was in news recently when their popular dialogues from the show were converted into a rap song and went viral. Devoleena recently took to Instagram to share a picture with Rupal and left the fans excited.

In the picture, Devoleena can be seen donning a peach coloured saree while Rupal Patel is seen in her typical Kokila avatar. The actress is seen in a bright orange saree with over-the-top jewellery and huge bindi. Devoleena wrote, "swagat nahi karoge humara."

Earlier, the makers shared the teaser of the show. Sharing the first teaser of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Devoleena wrote, "We are back by popular demand." In the promo, Devoleena can be seen looking gorgeous in a pink saree and statement jewelry. She talks about a new character Gehna and leaves the viewers thinking who is she. The second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is all set to return after three years.

It was said that Rupal Patel won't be playing Kokilaben in the second season because of her commitments for another show, but now she would be seen in her character once again. Talking about the same, Rupal had said, "Honestly, when they approached me to play Kokilaben which I had played for so many years, I was happy. But at the same time it also came to my mind that I am already essaying a very strong character on TV i.e of Meenakshi Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. So, how will I justify both the characters as both are equally important? Also, how will I manage to shoot both the shows. But I am lucky enough to have producers like Rajan Shahi Sir and Rashmi Sharma Mam who supported me in this. They will be adjusting my dates and shoot schedules, so I finally agreed to it."

Before Devoleena, actress Gia Manek had played the role of Gopi Bahu and made the character a household name. Talking about her journey and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Giaa had told TOI, "I have lived the journey of Gopi bahu. Even when Devoleena joined the show as the new Gopi bahu, I never had any anger for her because, at the end of the day, everyone is doing their job. If not her, someone else would have done it. I don’t know much about the second season, but if they have cast Devoleena again, I am happy for her."

She added, "I can’t be Gopi bahu all my life. Actors want to play different characters because we don’t want to limit ourselves. If I keep playing Gopi bahu throughout my career, how will it add to my growth? I am greedy as an artiste and I feel fortunate to be blessed with versatile opportunities."

