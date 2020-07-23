Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHINERUCHAHASABNIS Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Vandana Vithlani sells rakhis online after non-payment of dues

With the COVID19 pandemic taking over, the entertainment industry has been hit hard. While the daily wage workers and crew members are suffering because the shoots have been stalled, many TV stars are forced to look for alternative modes of earning due to non-payment of dues. Hamari Bahu Silk is one TV show whose star cast has been continuously complaining of non-payment. TV actress Vandana Vithlani, who rose to fame with her performance in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has been selling customized rakhis online to make ends meet. The actress had last worked in Hamari Bahu Silk but did not receive her payment.

Talking about the same, Vandana told TOI, "I shot from May to October 2019, but have been paid only for the month of May. My dues run into lakhs of rupees. It’s been more than a year without any payment and I have exhausted all my savings. I had bagged a role in ‘Musakaan’ in November 2019, but it shut down in two months. I was paid for that show, but how long would it last? I have now started making rakhis and selling them online to keep myself engaged and also make some money. Obviously, I am not earning much, but anything is good at this point."

She added, "My husband, Vipul, is a theatre artiste, and he, too, is out of work owing to the pandemic. I had auditioned for shows in January, but everything came to a standstill. Our finances have taken a hit. We also have to manage our children’s school and college fees. I am just waiting for some project to come my way."

Earlier, Hamari Bahu Silk star Zaan Khan had shared a video about the non-payment of dues. He had said that he will soon give up to the torture. He wrote, "I am writing this post on behalf of the Humari Bahu Silk team, my unit, just to tell you all that I am tired, we are tired. This is the reality of it all, associations are trying, the ministry is trying, CINTAA is trying, producers association is trying but both the producers are just not ready to pay and blame it on each other."

