  5. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020: Kerala’s Aryananda Babu wins the show, fans pour wishes on social media

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2020 ended with Aryananda Babu winning the trophy. As soon as the news broke out wishes starting pouring in from all over

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2020 10:00 IST
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020: Kerala’s Aryananda Babu wins the show, fans pour wishes
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZEE TV

As soon as the news broke out wishes starting pouring in from all over

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2020 has come to an end after declaring Aryananda Babu as the winner. The grand finale of the singing reality show was held recently where the Kerala girl bagged the trophy.

Aryananda emerged on top after beating 14 co-contestants in the touh competition with her beautiful voice. Meanwhile, the first runner-up of the show was Ranita Banerjee who won the cash prize of rupees 3 lakh and Gurkirat Singh became the second runner-up and won rupees 2 lakh.

As soon as Aryananda Babu was declared a winner, social media was flooded with the wishes from all over. Her fans started sharing her videos and pictures with congratulatory posts.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Talking about the last episode, the grand finale was one gala event where many celebs graced their presence. Right from Jackie Shroff to Govinda, a lot of stars entertained the audience. While Govinda and his wife made everyone laugh, the show’s judge Alka Yagnik gave a power-packed performance which mesmerized everyone.

 Meanwhile, the other contestants including Tanishka Sarkar, Zaid Ali, Madhav Arora and Saksham Sonawane also performed at the grand finale night.

For the unversed, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 started airing in February. It was judged by Javed Ali, Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik and hosted by Maniesh Paul.

