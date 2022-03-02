Rupali Ganguly takes the internet by storm with her glam look; shocked fans ask, 'Who is sheee?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALI GANGULY Rupali Ganguly was seen in a glamorous look in her new picture

Television's popular bahu, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly surprised her fans and followers on Wednesday (March 2) as she dropped some alluring pictures of herself. Rupali, who is usually seen in traditional sarees on her show, was seen in a never-seen-before avatar in a scintillating jacket in the picture. Sharing the picture, Rupali said, "Stepping into spring in style... I'm my own sunshine."

Take a look:

In no time, Rupalis fans bombarded the post with loving comments and said that they couldn't recognise her at first. Her Anupamaa co-stars Gaurav Khanna and Aneri Vajani also showered the actress with their love. Aneri wrote, "Who is sheee?!!!!!! followed with several emojis." Reena Madhukar commented, "OMG.... Loved loved loved this pic." Gaurav Khanna said, "Nice pic RGM." Jaswir Kaur wrote, "What," adding a heart-eyed emoji. One of the fans wrote, "Don't you look like Lady Gaga in this pic!!" Another said, "Who is she?? Where's anupama??"

In the picture, Rupali can be seen wearing a yellow jacket that is studded with pearls on the sleeves. To complement the outfit she paired it with pearl earrings and a necklace. She also wore a gold bangle to complete her look. She opted for subtle dewy makeup and pulled her hair back for a sleek look.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly made her acting debut at age seven in her father's film Saaheb (1985). She became a household name with her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004). Recently, she won an award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award as the 'Most Promising Actress in Television for her portrayal of Anupamaa.

