Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter hits back at trolls, shares emotional videos on Instagram

The lead actress of the popular TV serial 'Anupama', Rupali Ganguly, was accused by her stepdaughter Esha Verma of breaking her family. According to these allegations, Rupali distanced Esha and her mother from her father. For some time, the actress kept silent on these allegations but later, filed a defamation case against her stepdaughter. Since then, Esha and Rupali have kept making direct and indirect sarcasm against each other on social media. Now she has posted several videos on her Instagram stories, in which she is seen crying bitterly.

Esha ​​called herself 'Nepo Baby'

Esha ​​Verma was seen getting emotional and saying that she was investigated after revealing the truth about Rupali Ganguly. 'When your own family wants to ruin you just to live their life'. In the video, Isha is calling herself a 'nepo baby', who was kept in the shadows. She grew up in such silence, confusion and pain, which she was not meant to face,' Esha said in the video.

Have to undergo investigation for telling the truth: Esha Verma

Television actress Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Isha Verma made shocking allegations in the year 2020, claiming that the TV actress was responsible for the breakdown of her parent's marriage. She revealed that Rupali Ganguly had also visited her New Jersey home. Now, Esha has shared videos on her Instagram story, in which she is crying and saying that she had to face a tough investigation for revealing the truth about the Anupama actor.

'You are scrutinised for wanting to speak and you are also asked, 'Where did you go?' When you have your own family, who wants to ruin you just for trying to live your life? I tried to be happy, but we didn't even talk about these things. Some people want to be involved in this drama,' Esha said in the second video.

I stand by my words: Esha

The New Jersey resident added, 'When the truth came out, I was blamed. I was scared. I was insecure. Instead of supporting me, I was shamed. But after months of harassment, I stand by my words'. For those who don't know, Esha is the daughter of Ashwin and Sapna Verma. Ashwin and Sapna got married in 1997 and separated in 2008.

