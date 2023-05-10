Rupali Ganguly reveals she was on 'maternity break' when Anupamaa was offered: 'Decided to give...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rupali Ganguly as Anupama

Anupamaa has been the most popular TV show since the day it began. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show has been grabbing eyeballs for its latest storyline. In the upcoming episode, Anuj (Gaurav) denies coming back to Anupamaa (Rupali) as Maaya has trapped him in her maayajaal. While Rupali is always seen crying, she is happy for taking up this role. Speaking about the same, the actress said that she took no time in accepting the offer and it has given her much more respect and fame.

With the show she has become the most loved daughter-in-law, wife and mother and the audience relates to all. Rupali shared, "I was on a maternity break due to which I was away from work, but when 'Anupamaa' came my way, I decided to give it a chance and here I am."

From starting her acting career at the age of 7 in her father, Anil Ganguly's film 'Saaheb' in 1885, Rupali became a household name in the television industry by playing the role of Monisha in the 2004 comedy sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. Later, she acted in 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', 'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi', 'Sanjivani', and many more. Now, playing Anupamaa has made her a popular face on TV and she is all thankful to the makers for giving her this opportunity.

She added, "My journey as Anupama has been an adventurous ride.The love that I receive from the audience makes me feel inspired and motivated to approach each new day with optimism and zeal."

About Anupamaa

The TV serial which stars Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj) and Gaurav Khanna, airs on Star Plus. The show navigates the life and struggles of Anupamaa (Rupali) as she fights with society to make a place for herself and other women like her. The show has taken an interesting twist in the upcoming episode, as Anuj has decided not to come to Ahmedabad to meet Anupama. After learning about his decision, Anupama gets angry and tells her family members that she is now all alone and will restart her life with a new perspective.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News