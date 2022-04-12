Rupali Ganguly's birthday bash sees Anupamaa & Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast, Shivangi Joshi partying together

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHAVNAWRITERVYAS Rupali Ganguly hosted a party for her industry colleagues

Highlights Rupali Ganguly threw a birthday party for her industry colleagues in Mumbai recently

Rupali's birthday bash saw Anupamaa and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast partying together

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi also joined in for Rupali's party

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly recently turned a year older. She is not only TV's most popular and one of the highest-paid actresses, but she has also made a permanent place in the hearts of telly viewers with her power-packed performances and popular shows over the years. Rupali's Anupamaa cast threw her a surprise party on the set recently and now Rupali also hosted a bash for her friends and colleagues from the industry. Rupali celebrated her birthday once more in the presence of family and friends on the evening of April 11.

Read: 'Anupamaa' Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday on set with Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma

Not only was Anupamaa cast present at the party, but Rupali's mates from the popular comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai also came along to add to the fun times. Rupali wore a black dress and teamed it up with a golden jacket. Her son Rudransh cut the cake with her. Those who were present at the party were producer Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa cast members Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma and others.

Balika Vadhu 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kelata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi also arrived at the bash and looked glamorous in a light pink mini dress. Madalsa turned up the glam quotient in a green party dress and a blazer on top and Aneri looked beautiful in a black dress and a long shirt on top of it. From Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Sumeet Raghavan, Satish Shah, Delnaaz Irani and Rajesh Kumar were seen partying with Rupali and others.

Even as Rupali-starrer Anupamaa is a huge success and has amassed a major fan following, a prequel show titled Anupama: Namaste America is all set to stream on OTT from April 25. Rupali and Sudhanshu will reprise their roles as Anupmaa and Vanraj respectively. Some pictures from the prequel's set were shared recently, giving fans a sneak-peek into Anupamaa's residence during her early years of marriage.

Read: Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupama: Namaste America set pics tease Anupamaa-Vanraj's family life

Anupama: Namaste America has become the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show. While talking about the prequel, Rupali shared, "The prequel will showcase a side that's never been seen before. As the popular show already has a successful following, I am confident the prequel will let the audience develop a deeper connection to the character."

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus on weekdays at 10 PM.

(With IANS inputs)