Rubina Dilaik wins Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami to Kamya Panjabi, celebs & fans pour in wishes

TV actress Rubina Dilaik took home Rs 36 lakh and the Bigg Boss 14 trophy on being crowned winner of the reality show on Sunday night. She defeated Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni. While the final round of fight was between her and the singer, many of her fans already predicted her victory on social media. Soon after the host and superstar Salman Khan announced Rubina as the winner of the show, many took to Twitter to share their excitement. Not only fans and followers but many Television celebrities including names like Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Kamya Panjabi, Rashami Desai and others congratulated the beautiful lady for her victory.

Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth tweeted, "Congratulations @RubiDilaik for winning BB 14 ... well played."

Vikas Gupta who was also a participant of Bigg Boss 14 wrote, "Congratulations Team #Biggboss14 for another successful season and all the contestants. Finally we have the winner after 20 weeks - congratulations Glowing star #RubinaDiliak #RahulVaidya."

Rohan Mehra congratulated Rubina and wrote, "Congratulations @RubiDilaik on winning the Biggboss 14 trophy Trophy #RubinaDilaik #biggboss14.'

Rubina's good friend and Shakti co-star Kamya tweeted, "Kaha tha na jeetegi Star-struck #RubinaDilaik congratulations girl Partying faceTwo hearts#BB14GrandFinale @ColorsTV @RubiDilaik."

Sara Gurpal who was also Bigg Boss 14 contestant wrote, "Congratulations #RubinaDilaik."

VJ Andy wished her and wrote, "Congratulations @RubiDilaik you’re the most deserving Winner! I’m so delighted for you!#BiggBoss #BiggBoss14Finale #Biggboss14 #RubinaDilaik."

Rashami Desai tweeted, "Finally the time has come heartiest congratulations @RubiDilaik well earned success. You’ve emerged victorious in this season of #bb14 @ashukla09 congratulations once again Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyesHugging face #RD #RubinaDilaik #rubinav."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamh actress Munmun tweeted, "Well deserved win by #RubinaDilaik . Well played #RahulVaidya , #NikkiTamboli and #AlyGoni ."

Now, have a look at how fans reacted on Rubina's victory:

