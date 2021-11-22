Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik slams trolls for fat-shaming her, says 'I am disappointed'

Bigg Boss 14 winner and actress Rubina Dilaik enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Apart from receiving love and appreciation, the actress often faces backlash and nasty comments from netizens. On Monday (November 22), Rubina took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of herself along with a long note for her ‘pseudo’ well-wishers.

Rubina wrote in the caption, "Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS , I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages , you don’t see my worth if I don’t hire a PR or if I don’t tip paps for spotting … you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now , I don’t wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects."

Expressing her disappointment Rubina said, "Well , I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work,” she wrote, adding, “But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases , and you too are a phase of my life ! PS :- I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my FAN!"

In no time her post was bombarded with comments from fans and well-wishers. Extending his support, Jaan Kumar Sanu commented, "You’re awesome thin or fat!! Everyone on the internet sits on a Judgement Seat now, passing judgements and opinions when they themselves haven’t achieved shit. Keep being you Rubina. You’re awesome @rubinadilaik BTW jaldi waapas aajao aap aur Abhinav bhai.” One of the users commented, "Savage…I was missing this Rubi…love you as a person."

On the work front, Rubina was recently featured in the music video of Inder Chahal’s “Shah Rukh Khan”. Lately, She has been pretty busy with music videos. She was also seen in a music video, 'Bheeg Jaunga', with singer Stebin Ben. 'Bheeg Jaunga' is an Orange Studio presentation, the music video is directed by Team Sapphire, lyrics being penned by Mukku and music is composed by Avvy Sara.

