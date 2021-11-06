Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJAT SHARMA Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika Dilaik gets engaged to longtime boyfriend; see INSIDE pics

Television's popular actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika Diliak got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rajat Sharma on November 5. Rajat took to Instagram and shared a video of the coupe exchanging rings. The couple looked straight out of a fairytale. While Jyotika looked breathtakingly beautiful in lilac lehenga, Rajat complimented her a white embroidered kurta pyjama.

Take a look:

Taking to the comments section Rubina dropped heart emojis while singer Jaan Kumar Sanu wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWOOOOO @jyotikadilaik @rajatsharma_rj."

Pictures from the function have been doing rounds on social media. In one of the pictures Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla can also be seen. Ever so beautiful Rubina Dilaik chose to wear a metallic saree and Abhinav Shukla looked dapper in a white kurta pyjama paired with a soft pink bandi jacket.

Abhinav had shared some pictures on his Instagram without disclosing the event. He wrote, "For something special coming up !"

Check out some more pictures from the celebrations:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJATSHARMA_RJ Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika Dilaik gets engaged to longtime boyfriend; see INSIDE pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJATSHARMA_RJ Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika Dilaik gets engaged to longtime boyfriend; see INSIDE pics

By the look of the pictures it seems the family had an intimate function with only close family members and friends in attendance on the mountains. Rajat, Jyotika, Abhinav and Rubina share a beautiful bond and are often seen traveling together and going on dates. Check out the pictures:

Also read: Kashmera Shah takes a dig at BB14 winner Rubina Dilaik, rejects her 'fake love'

Also read: Abhinav Shukla condemns online threats to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's daughter

Meanwhile, Jyotika Dilaik is a social media influencer and a YouTube content creator. She grabbed eyeballs after she entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter for her sister, Rubina during the family week.