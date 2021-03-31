Rubina Dilaik reacts to participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, reprising her role in Shakti

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RUBINADILAIK Rubina Dilaik reacts to participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has been in the headlines for reprising her role as Somya in the popular show Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. The actress will be seen as a kinnar once again. The character had given mass popularity to the TV actress and now that she is back, fans are excited. However, rumours of Rubina participating in the adventure based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have also been doing the rounds. During her live session, the actress finally put the rumours to rest and said that she won't be participating this time.

Rubina went LIVE on Colors' Instagram page and interacted with her fans. When one asked about joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she said, "Not this year maybe because I have taken up Shakti and I will give my full 'jee jaan' to the show. Rest, let’s keep it a surprise because I love surprising my fans."

On the other hand, actor Arjun Bijlani has confirmed that he will be participating in the show and has already begun preparing for it. He said, "Honestly, I am very excited to take on this adventurous journey. I am sure it will be a memorable experience and can't wait to perform all the stunts. It is more about your mental preparation than physical, I have already started working on it."

The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the format involves participants performing daring stunts. Other than Arjun Bijlani, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan and model Varun Sood are said to have been finalized for the show. Speaking about the destination, it is being said that KKK 11 will this year take place in Abu Dhabi. However, no official confirmation or information has been provided by the makers yet.

Talking about Rubina's comeback in Shakti, her husband Abhinav Shukla had also shared a video recently, urging the fans to shower the actress with love just like they have during her stint in Bigg Boss. He said, "My Shakti is going to be in Shakti again . Watch your favourite Soumya on @colorstv again ! Good luck @rubinadilaik the viewers had been avidly waiting for you!"

The post also drew a sweet reaction from Rubina who commented on the video writing, "Aaaawwwww...... this is a pleasant surprise."