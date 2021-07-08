Rubina Dilaik nails Instagram trend with her pumping dance on 'Do ghoont mujhe bhi pila de' | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik on Thursday took to social media to share a fun video with her fans. In her latest post, the actress has taken the recent Instagram trend and has aptly nailed it. In the Instagram Reel video, she is seen dancing on Lata Mangeshkar's song, 'Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi' from the film Jheel Ke Uss Paar. She is joined by her team for the pumping video.

"We work hard , but play harder …. Look at my gals," she captioned the video. Watch the video here:

Fans have been loving Rubina's dance video. Sharing compliments for the actress in the comments box, a user called her performance fantastic, while another said, the clip reminded him of Rubina's time during Bigg Boss 14. "BB14 live feed wala feelings," the user wrote. Several fans reacted to the video by posting heart and fire emojis in the comments box.

Meanwhile, Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back and had quarantined herself at Shimla. While she was on her road to recovery, her husband Abhinav Shukla headed to participate in Kahtron Ke Khiladi 11. Upon his return from South Africa's Capetown, where the reality show was shot, the celebrity couple headed for a vacation.

Rubina, who dearly missed her husband shared a series of pictures of him and informed fans about their vacation. While she did not disclose their holiday destination, she posted pictures of them from the airport. "2 months 20 days , I have counted every single day for you @ashukla09 to be by my side and then together fly away," she wrote.

Related: Rubina Dilaik raises temperature in stunning aqua-blue bikini, longs to go on vacation with Abhinav Shukla

On the professional front, Rubina made her television debut in 2008 with 'Chotti Bahu' and since then has been part of various shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah', 'Jeannie Aur Juju' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has reprised her role of Saumya in the daily Show 'Shakti' after two years.

Apart from this, Rubina and Abhinav came together for a music video titled Marjaneya. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Marjaneya became an instant hit with the audience.