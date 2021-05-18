Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik misses husband Abhinav Shukla says 'One month of not being in your arms'

Star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been away for a longer time now. It has been 'one month' that the duo has been apart. While the 'Shakti' actress has been quarantining in Shimla after testing positive for COVID19, Abhinav flew off to Cape Town last week to shoot for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now, in her latest addition to Instagram entry, Rubina On Tuesday, shared how much she is missing Abhinav.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Rubina shared pictures with Abhinav. She captioned her post, "One month of not being in your arms....... ohh! I miss you @ashukla09."

Meanwhile talking about her covid recovery, Rubina Dilaik on Monday shared a YouTube video. She broke down while expressing her gratitude for her family. Speaking about her symptoms, the actress shared that she first had body ache, followed by fever and headache. The Bigg Boss 14 winner also revealed that she went through a confused state of mind during these days.

In the video, Rubina could be seen taking the rapid antigen test and which comes out to be positive. Her instant response was quite cheerful. "Positive? Positive? Yeah! Ek maheene ke baad, I will donate plasma." She shared about her symptoms and recovery, after sharing details of how one must protect oneself and others amid this ongoing pandemic, she said, "I am here. If you are also going through Covid, let us fight and come out together."

A teary-eyed Rubina thanked her family and fans for the constant love and support. She said, "I feel blessed to have my family with me and I am overwhelmed with the love that I received. Your love really gives me a lot of strength. Your prayers do reach me and hence I want all of you to keep praying, also for everyone suffering."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina is currently seen in the television series Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Both Rubina and Abhinav appeared together on Bigg Boss 14, last year.