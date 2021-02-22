Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINADILAIK Rubina Dilaik elated after winning Bigg Boss 14 trophy, thanks fans on Instagram. Watch video

The moment when the winner of Bigg Boss 14 took place yesterday when TV acterss Rubina Dilaik after a journey of more than a hundred days lifted the trophy. Popular for her roles in daily soaps like Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu, Rubina took home the Bigg Boss trophy plus Rs 36 lakh. She defeated Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli in the grand finale. Termed as one of the strongest contestant of the show, Rubina showed various emotions be it rage, comedy, emotional, taking stand for her husband Abhinav Shukla, playing the tasks and what not. After she was announced the winner of the reality show, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video thanking fans for all the love and support.

In the video which was captioned, "Thank you abundantly," the TV actress looked elated and expressed her gratitude towards all those who supported her. She not just thanked the makers and the channel but also the host and superstar Salman Khan. She said that the first thing that came in her mind was to thank all those people who stood by her and helped her win the show.

Not only this, but she said that she would very soon come live on Instagram and share her experience and a lot more. Through this, her social media return was also announced. "Thank you so much, I am out with my beautiful third eye. It is because of your love and support that I've become the winner of Bigg Boss 14. I have so much to share with you with all. This is a special mention for all those who have believed in me and showered so much of love."

Further, she said, "I don't have words to express how happy I am. I really really thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for being there for me at every given point of time. I am out after 143 days and now also I am thinking whether it is a dream or reality. You all have turned my dreams into reality. Thank you so much, You are the best! And again I would say that I am a fan of my fans. And this is for all my ardent followers for giving me strength to turn my dreams into reality."

She concluded by saying, "Now I will be back on my social media as this was just a quick live to thank each one of you for your wonderful support. I am short of words to tell you that how important you people are for me."

Speaking about the show, the grand finale took place on February 21 night at 9 pm on Colors TV.