Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik back as Saumya Singh in 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has garnered substantial fame in the Colors TV soap Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where she portrayed the lead role of Soumya Singh. Now the actress winner is all set to return to the show after a span of two years and will reprise her role of Saumya. Her character sets out on a new journey. She played the role of a transgender, for four years. However, she quit the show last year.

Talking about the same, Rubina said "After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show."

The show has made a mark with its slant at breaking stereotypes, and showcasing the struggles of a ‘kinnar', or transgender.

"Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers have showered on it," says Rubina. The actress returns on the Colors show next week.

Earlier, The actress dropped a major hint about rejoining the show, the Shakti actress posted a photo of herself dressed in traditional red attire. She was seen wearing a red-golden blouse with kajra and heavy gold jewellery. Rubina captioned her post, "Reinventing."

In another post, she shared a close-up picture of her gold earring (Jhumka) and wrote, "Reviving."

