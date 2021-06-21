Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla pen heartfelt notes of love for each other on wedding anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla pen heartfelt notes on love for each other on wedding anniversary

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are ONE of the most loved couple of tinsel town. The couple garnered a massive fanbase during their stay in the Bigg Boss house. Their fans lovingly call them 'Rubinav'. Rubina and Abhinav celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday. Although the couple is currently shooting in different countries the distance could not stop them from expressing their love for each other.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii star Rubina shared a video clip from their travel diaries. She wrote that she felt blessed enjoying their madness. “You are my strength, you are my weakness! You are my light, you are my darkness ….. you are the storm, you are the calmness …… I feel blessed growing every day with you , n enjoying our madness ….. love you Ma munchkin @ashukla09."

She also shared a picture of herself video calling with Abhinav and captioned it, "Main yahaaan , tu wahaaan."

On the other hand, Abhinav took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of Rubina, calling her a “safety harness”. “Hey Poser….. Would love to photograph you! Can I? Happy Anniv my love! To many more journeys, trips, treks, photographs, videos and adventures ! You are like a safety harness, always comforting, securing and hugging tight when i am hanging from the cliffs!"

Fans and colleagues of the duo dropped their wishes in the comments section. Writer Gautam Hegde said, "I cant believe Shukla ji you have written this. Ye romantic side! Uff. God bless you guys! Happy anniv @rubinadilaik @ashukla09. To love and togetherness." Nikki Tamboli wrote, "Happppy anniversary @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 love youuu." Arjun Bijlani commented, "Wah wah kya likha hai."

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018. During the Bigg Boss reality show Rubina Dilaik revealed that Abhinav Shukla and she would have filed for divorce by November if they hadn’t entered the Bigg Boss house and they had opted to appear together in an attempt to save their relationship.

On the professional front, Rubina Dilaik is currently shooting for Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where she plays the role of Saumya. While, Abhinav is in Cape Town to be a part of the reality stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.