'Delay Adoption in Anupamaa' trends on Twitter as fans troll Rupali Ganguly's show for latest track

Anupamaa has been a fan-favourite show ever since it started airing. After Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) tied the knot in the past weeks, the latest episodes have started showing the two main characters moving ahead with family planning and are looking to adopt a child from an orphanage.

However, fans of the show have been upset with this latest development and want the makers to focus on developing their relationship as husband and wife before they jump into the child angle and baby upbringing takes the center stage in the MaAn relationship. Fans on Twitter started trending the hashtag 'Delay Adoption in Anupamaa' as the new episodes are airing.

Some pointed out that adoption scenes are not well researched and are ripped off from earlier scenes shown in Bollywood movies.

One of the fans wrote, "How is it okay to show a couple taking the kids out of an orphanage so casually? You don't see the problem here makers please do proper research before addressing such sensitive topics (sic)."

Another one wrote, "Since #MaAn became a couple, I have been begging for a "parenthood" track - especially for Anuj. On #Anupamaa's bday, he said he doesn't know how a dad feels. Let #MaAn become "PATI-PATNI" FIRST. Don't spoil a beautiful track with illogical script (sic)."

Recently, TRP reports have also revealed that Anupmaa has slipped from the number one spot on the charts. It was reigning as the number one show for many months straight but was dethroned by Shaheer Sheikh starrer Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.