Ronit Roy reveals being betrayed by 'Bhai'; concerned Smriti Irani asks ‘Kya hua?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RONITROY Ronit Roy reveals being betrayed by 'Bhai'

Ronit Roy is one of the most prominent celebrities in the television industry. Over the years, he has gained a massive fan base with his acting chops and persona. The actor made headlines recently when he took to social media and hinted that he was deceived by someone he thought to be close. The actor confessed that he had been hurt by someone, whom he called his brother.

The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a cryptic post that read, "Bhai…bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn’t do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine." He further wrote in the caption, "Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal . #respect #yourself #screw #fakelove."

Soon, several fans and friends commented on his post, asking what went wrong. Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani also commented what had happened "Kya hua?" Anupama actor Rupali Ganguli commented, "I totally feel u….Take it with a pinch of salt and move on….Ekla Cholo re."

Fans also rushed to the comment section to extend their support. One user wrote, "True, people are just using as per their needs, jarurat khatam, bhai bandi khatam." Another user commented, "What is going wrong and right doesn’t matter you know that we ( Ronitians) love you in every second."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ronit was featured in Gumraah, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He is now gearing up for the release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Bloody Daddy.

Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: When and Where to watch Salman Khan's movie, Review, Box Office, Book Tickets

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana to unveil his first look from Dream Girl 2 on Eid? Deets inside

Latest Entertainment News