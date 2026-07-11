Rohit Chandel arrested in POCSO case; all about the Sairaab actor who faced 90 rejections before fame

New Delhi:

TV actor Rohit Chandel has landed in controversy after Mumbai Police arrested the Sairaab actor for allegedly stalking and harassing a 16-year-old girl in the city's eastern suburbs. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As the news drew widespread attention, many began looking into the actor's background and career.

Before fame, Rohit Chandel had spoken about the struggles he faced in the entertainment industry, revealing that he had gone through nearly 90 rejections before landing his first role. Read on to know about the controversy and his acting journey.

What is TV actor Rohit Chandel's controversy?

Mumbai Police on Friday arrested actor Rohit Chandel in connection with a case involving the alleged stalking and harassment of a 16-year-old girl. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with Sections 78 (stalking) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, Rohit Chandel allegedly made repeated calls to the minor from multiple phone numbers and later confronted and assaulted her near her residential building on July 52026. Police said the two were known to each other and that the investigation is ongoing.

All about Rohit Chandel's acting journey

According to details available on IMDB, the 29-year-old actor Rohit Chandel moved to Mumbai in 2015 to pursue a career in acting. He joined theatre groups, attended acting workshops, and trained professionally before landing his first role after nearly 90 auditions. He made his television debut with Tamanna in 2016 and later appeared in several TV shows and commercials.

His role in Chandragupta Maurya (2019) proved to be a turning point in his career, and he made his digital debut with Escaype Live in 2022.

Rohit Chandel's work front

Rohit Chandel was recently seen in Star Plus' show Sairaab, which premiered on June 2, 2026. In the show, he is playing the role of Ishaan. The serial also stars Madirakshi Mundle, Kishori Shahane, and Avtar Vaishnani in key roles.

Apart from this, Rohit is also known for playing Bajirao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Dhaval Makwana in Pandya Store.

Also Read: Sairaab actor Rohit Chandel arrested after minor girl files complaint under POCSO Act