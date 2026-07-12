Rohit Chandel admits to stalking 16 year old girl after arrest under POCSO Act, say Mumbai Police

New Delhi:

Mumbai Police have arrested television actor Rohit Chandel in connection with the alleged molestation of a 16 year old girl. According to the police, the actor admitted during questioning that he had been stalking the minor. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation is underway, and Chandel has been remanded to judicial custody following his appearance before a court.

Alleged molestation of minor lands Rohit Chandel in trouble

Rohit Chandel was arrested on Friday, July 10, after the police received a complaint from the minor. According to the police, the actor allegedly made repeated phone calls to the girl from his own number as well as other phone numbers. Police further alleged that on July 5, Chandel intercepted the girl near her residential building, where an argument broke out between them. During the incident, he allegedly verbally abused and assaulted her.

A case has been registered under Sections 78, 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

Police say actor admitted to stalking the minor

Speaking to The Times of India, Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Laxman Ardekar of Ghatkopar Police said, "He was arrested and produced before the court. The court sent him to jail. He was stalking the girl. He is currently in judicial custody. The duration of his custody is a matter for the court to decide. Rohit did not deny the allegations. He admitted that he used to go to meet her. The girl is a minor. They were co actors. The girl stated that he was pressuring her. He resides in Dahisar and used to commute to Ghatkopar."

The officer further alleged that Chandel continued to call the girl even after she had blocked his number.

Rohit Chandel's acting career

Rohit Chandel began his acting career with small roles in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, Yam Hain Hum and Tamanna. He later appeared in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Chandragupta Maurya and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He gained recognition for portraying Bajirao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and later played Dhaval Makwana in the family drama Pandya Store. Most recently, he was seen in the lead role in the romantic drama Sairaab.

Reports suggest that the makers are likely to replace him in the show following his arrest.

Also Read: Rohit Chandel arrested in POCSO case; all about the Sairaab actor who faced 90 rejections before fame