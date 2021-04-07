Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAQIB KHAN Roadies Revolution's Saqib Khan quits showbiz and follows religious path, 'God has better plans'

Roadies revolution fame Saqib Khan announced his retirement from the entertainment industry citing religious reasons. Saqib took to his Instagram and informed his fans that he won't be taking any modeling and acting projects anymore. The Kashmir-born actor penned a long note citing reasons for his decision.

Saqib also revealed that it's not because he had no work, in fact, he had some good offers in hand but he believes that God has better plans for him. Taking to his Instagram Saqib shared, "Asalamalikum Brothers & Sisters. Hope you all doing well. Today’s post is regarding the announcement as i am quitting the SHOWBIZZ. So i won’t be doing any modelling and Acting in future. Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi tha mere paas or i gave up !! I had good projects in line. Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi. Zarur kuch achaa aur behtar Allah ne soncha hoga mere liye. Insha Allah . HE is the best Planner. As far as i have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it’s very difficult to survive but i can proudly say that within short span of one year i achieved a good Fame and Fan following. But wo toh Duniya k lye aur Aakhirat (life after death) k lye toh kuch bhi nahi."

Saqib further shared his gratefulness for achieving both fame and fandom after surviving the tough times. He added, "In nutshell i was going Astray( gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT. Wo Sukoon jiski mujhe talaash thi wo toh mere samnay tha, meri kitaab mai (our holy Book i.e, Quran). My third pic : Ihdinā ṣ-ṣirāṭa al-mustaqīm (oh Allah show us the Right/ Straight Path). I am so thankful to Almighty Allah that he gave me chance to REPENT and accepted me wholeheartedly as i have been seeing miracles going in my life."

"I felt so peace and a sigh of relief while reading my holy Book Quran by heart. Alhamdulilah. There is phrase “100 chuhay kha k billi Haj ko challi” (Cat going on a pilgrimage after eating 100 mice). But her kisi ka Haj qubool nai hota. Allah says: Verily, He is One Who forgives (accepts repentance), the Most Merciful. In numerous verses of the Quran, Allah describes Himself as being extremely generous, merciful, and forgiving towards His creations. … Despair not of the Mercy of Allah: for Allah forgives all sins: for He is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful."

"I seek pardon and forgiveness from Allah and i believe HE will accept my repentance. Ameen. I sincerely apologize to people whom I have hurt intentionally or unintentionally. Dua’on mai yaad rakhye ga. May Allah SWT accept all our Dua’s and shower His mercy and blessings on all of us. Amen", he added.

Earlier, former contestant of Bigg Boss 6 and actress Sana Khan also announced her exit from the Showbiz citing religious reasons. Sana had said that she did it to 'serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator'.