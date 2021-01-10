Image Source : PR FETCHED Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula's team out of semi-finale race. Guess who made it to the finale

MTV Roadies is undoubtedly one of the most popular youth reality show that has been running over for years now. Season after season it leaves fans amazed with a great doze of entertainment with its drama, action and suspense. Roadies Revolution was no different. Headed by Rannvijay Singha, the show has now crossed the semi-finale and is on the verge of season end. The teams of four gangleaders viz Prince Narula, Varun Sood, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa gave a tough figh to each other. However, not everyone can reach the grand finale and win the trophy! Want to know who won the ticket to finale? Read to find that out!

This week, Rannvijay announced that apart from Hamid, only two Roadies will reach the finale. The Roadies had to choose one partner each to compete against in the task. Out of the lot, the two contestants who collected five stars as fast as possible played alongside Hamid in the finale. To top it all, Aman and Arushi’s re-entry added a shocking twist, as they were seen giving a tough fight to Jayant, Aakash, Michael, Vipin, Abhimanyu and Poonam.

It was announced that Aman and Arushi will compete with them but will not go in the finale. The contestants who fought with each other in pairs were Arushi-Poonam, Vipin-Michael, Abhimanyu-Jayant and Aman-Akash. After the task, it was Jayant and Michael who made it to the last leg.

Interestingly, this result made Nikhil Chinapa enter the finale for the first time with new gang leader Varun Sood while the ace leaders Prince Narula and Neha were left out. The Bigg Boss winner blamed himself for the loss and for not being in the game for a long time while Neha said, "What’s a finale without Prince and me in the finals?"

Well now, it will be Jayant, Hamid and Michael who will be seen fighting for the trophy this season. Watch out for the much-awaited grand-finale episode of Roadies Revolution next week!