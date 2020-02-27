Roadies Revolution: Here's why 22-year old Malhaar Kalambe is winning hearts on Rannvijay Singha's show

Courage, strength, valour, passion- defines the spirit of a Roadie, and this time with an aim to create a revolution! This season along with all the fun, drama, stunts and performances, Roadies Revolution is throwing light on issues like Climate Change, Women Empowerment, Mental health, Gender Neutrality, and Sexual Abuse. With the zeal of becoming a Roadie and driving a purpose, the youth in this season is going all guns blazing to bring about a societal change.

In its 3rd week, the celebrity leaders in Roadies Revolution meet a 22-year real-life hero with extraordinary courage, Malhar Kalambe who has managed to clean more than 3800 tonnes of garbage through beach cleans ups in 125 weeks. Malhar has been awarded by the UN volunteers of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India and felicitated by the UN environmentalists. He has been featured in the media for more than 70 times to date for his relentless efforts towards a clean and safe environment.

Beach Cleanups have always been a costly affair, and Malhar has been managing all that with his and his team’s pocket money which they earn from doing other jobs. Through the show, he aims to reach out to a wider youth base and bring a bigger, more impactful change in society.

With many more determined youths like Malhar, the nation can achieve the greatest glory for humankind. Tune in to Roadies Revolution this Saturday at 07:00 PM to witness the first Roadies Salute by all the leaders and his glorious journey ahead.

