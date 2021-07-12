Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RANNVIJAY SINGHA Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka blessed with baby boy; star announces with a unique post

MTV star Rannvijay Singha treated his fans with an exciting news on Monday as the star shared he and his wife Prianka Vohra have been blessed with a baby boy. Sharing the happy news, the Roadies fame actor shared a picture of a little red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers. He captioned the post with the prayers, “#satnamwaheguruੴ .”

The couple who has been married for six years already has a four-year-old daughter Kainaat.

Soon after Rannvijay’s post, congratulatory messages started pouring in from his friends and colleagues in the industry. His Roadies team member Nikhil Chinapa commented, “Congratulations guys!!! Sending you all our love for Kai’s little brother and the new addition to your lovely family.” Roadies Gang leader Neha Dhupia also wrote, “Yayyy!!!!! Best news ever. Congratulations Rann, Pri and Kai …” Others celebs like Prince Narula, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, Gauahar Khan, and Dishank Arora also congratulated the happy parents.

Earlier this year in March, the couple announced their second pregnancy. Sharing a photo with his wife and daughter, Rannvijay wrote on Instagram, "Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru. @priankasingha @singhakainaat." The picture showed Rann and his daughter Kainaat having their hands resting on Prianka's baby bump as they all pose for a picture.

On the other hand, Prianka also shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Daddy.. the 3 of us are missing you. @rannvijaysingha .. Can’t wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru." The video shows glimpses from the trio's vacations.

Rannvijay and Prianka met through common friends and fell in love. They got married in Kenya in 2014 in a small wedding ceremony. The actor had his wedding filmed and shared on YouTube. The duo welcomed their first child-- their daughter Kainaat in January 2017.

Talking about fatherhood, Rannvijay had earlier said, "My daughter brings out the best in me, and sometimes it actually surprises me to see this new version of myself. Kainaat has made me more responsible in a way. Every day, after finishing my work, I actually look forward to going home and spending time with her. I try taking up projects that will make her proud of me and also give me more time with her."

On the work front, Rannvijay Singh was recently seen in the Netflix series Mismatched alongside Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli.