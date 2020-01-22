Roadies fame Raghu Ram shares adorable pictures of son Rhythm, thanks ex-wife Sugandha Garg for the clicks

One of the popular TV celebrities Raghu Ram, who rose to fame through MTV reality show Roadies has always been u der the scrutiny of his fans for his personal life. Raghu, who was previously married to actress Sugandha Garg announced his divorce in the sassiest style later which he got married to singer Natalie Di Lucci. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on January 6 who they named Rhythm. The two of them are currently enjoying parenthood and in the wake of the same shared some adorable pictures of the baby on social media which were clicked by ex-wife.

Taking to his Instagram, Raghu shared two super cute pictures of the baby boy. The first shows the baby in his arms while the other one has his wife holding the little bundle of joy. Captioning them, he wrote, "Presenting... The Proud Parents! #BabyRhythm #DaddyLife @nataliediluccio." Further he thanked the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress and wrote, "Pic: @isugandha Thank you so much for the pics, Kuhu!" Have a look:

Even Natalie shared the same pictures and spoke about how motherhood is difficult yet beautiful. She wrote, "I've barely been able to touch my phone between feedings and chasing sleep, but thank you so much for all the love and wishes our way. This little boy is everything. Being a mama is so rewarding but hard work. Every woman who has been here, you all are superheroes! Love to us all. Thank you for the amazing photos."

Talking about Sugandha and Raghu, the duo got separated in 2016, after spending more than 10 years of their marriage. Another picture was shared by Sugandha with a caption that read, "A photo to commemorate the passing of time..Welcome Rhythm...You’ve been born to warriors. @instaraghu @nataliediluccio."

Baby Rhythm was born by ‘water birth and hypnobirthing techniques,’ stated a report in Mumbai Mirror. Talking about the name, Raghu mentioned that they were keen to "find a multi-cultural, multi-national and multilingual name to reflect their union. So we picked ‘Rhythm’. More importantly, it can’t be linked to any religion."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries