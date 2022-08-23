RIP Sonali Phogat: Rubina Dilaik, Himanshi Khurana, Aly Goni & other TV celebs mourn her sudden demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VINDU DARA SINGH Sonali Phogat

Bigg Boss 14 contestant, BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat passed away at the age of 41 in Goa. Though the cause of death cannot be ascertained right now and the situation will be clear after investigation and post-mortem, several media reports suggest that she suffered a heart attack. Several celebrities including her co-contestants from BB 14-- Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and others took to social media to share their heartfelt condolences.

Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Deeply saddened with the news! May your soul rest in peace Sonali Phogat!"

Disheartened over the same, Abhinav Shukla Tweeted, "Saddened & disheartened at very untimely demise of Sonali ji. Heartfelt sympathies & prayers for her daughter! Life is unpredictable. Reminds me again of the quote ‘Live life like its your last’ because one day you going to be right! Om Shanti!"

Himanshi khurana said, "Shocked!! May her soul rest in peace #Omshanti #sonaliphogat."

Punjabi Singer Mika Singh wrote, "OM SHANTI. Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the very young beautiful hardworking @sonaliphogatbjp. May God bless her soul, RIP.. OM SHANTI."

Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Shocked to hear about @sonaliphogatbjp ji gone to soon ! #RipSonaliPhogat ji."

Sonali Phogat was an actress, politician and content creator. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, where Sonali entered as a wildcard contestant, after which she gained immense popularity. Other than her fight with Rubina Dilaik, her flirtatious conversations with Aly Goni also attracted much attention. ALSO READ: Who was Sonali Phogat? Actress and Tik Tok star passes away due to heart attack

Her career in the entertainment industry has been through several controversies. She made her acting debut with the TV serial 'Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma' in 2016. Later, she appeared in a Haryanvi film 'Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti'. In 2019, Sonali was a part of the web series 'The Story of Badmashgarh'. Besides these, she has been a part of various Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. ALSO READ: Sonali Phogat dies at 41: Videos of her from Bigg Boss go viral; netizens shocked by sudden death news

