Image Source : TWITTER RIP Irrfan Khan: Chandrakanta, Banegi Apni Baat, Mano Ya Na Mano: Top TV shows of the actor

Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday leaving his millions of friends and fans in shock and tears. But his remarkable work in the TV and film industry will live on for ages. The global actor started his television career with numerous TV shows such as Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Shrikant, AnooGoonj, Star Bestsellers, and Sparsh. His intense personality and deep eyes led him to bag his first film Salaam Bombay followed by Ek Doctor Ki Maut and The Warrior. Since then there was no stopping for this versatile actor who has given us a different kind of cinema.

Here are some his top Tv shows which brought out the best in him:

Chandrakanta

The serial was based on Neerja Guleri’s book by the same name. It is believed that Irrfan was reluctant about featuring on the show, but his friend and actor Shahbaaz Khan pushed him to sign the show. Irrfan accepted the offer for his friend and earned recognition through the character of twins Badrinath and Somnath.

Kahkashan

Directed by Jalal Agha, Kahkashan (1991-92) saw Irrfan as Urdu poet and political activist Makhdoom Mohiuddin.

Chanakya

The actor played the role of Senapati Bhadrashaal in Chanakya. It was a 47-part historical drama that aired from 8 September 1991to 9 August 1992.

Irrfan Khan in Chanakya

Banegi Apni Baat

It was a cult show based on college and youth life. Irrfan played the role of a guy named Kumar as the show explored topics of flirtation, romance at the campus.

Darr

Irrfan Khan played the main villain in a series called Darr, where he played the role of a psycho serial killer, opposite Kay Kay Menon.

Irrfan Khan in Darr

Mano Ya Na Mano

Irrfan Khan presented the docu-series that featured stories based on myths, ancient beliefs and unbelievable stunts performed by people. Irrfan hosted the first season of the show in 2006.

Irrfan Khan in Mano Ya Na Mano:

