Rashami-Mahira fight to Shehnaaz's naagin dance, here's what you can expect from Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar

After an explosive Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 13 where Madhurima Tuli was evicted from the show and Paras Chhabra was questioned about his relationship with Mahira Sharma, Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is full of fun, drama and fights. Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house tonight where the duo will imitate Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship. While Kartik becomes Sana, Sara will be seen imitating Sid.

Furthermore, the Bollywood stars will also ask the contestants to do some fun tasks. Right from Sidharth and Asim Riaz's 'latke' and 'jhatke' to Shehnaaz turning into a naagin, the audience will surely get entertained to the fullest.

Watch Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar promo:

Amid all the fun, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai are seen engaging in yet another fight where Mahira tells her that she just hates Rashami. It so happens that Paras tells Salman Khan that everyone especially Rashami, Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim have tagged Mahira as a weak contestant and that she is nothing without Paras. To which Rashami starts saying something and just then Mahira bursts out and tells her to keep quiet and not meddle in her life.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar will air on Colors at 9 pm tonight.

