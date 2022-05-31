Rashami Desai sets Instagram on fire in smouldering sexy silver dress | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHAMI DESAI Rashami Desai

Actress Rashami Desai is a stunner in real life and her latest photos are proof! She is quite a trendsetter and manages to turn heads with her sartorial choices. Recently, she shared some gorgeous pics of herself on social media. She flaunted her perfect curves and sexy back in sassy in a criss-cross strap silver dress. She added glam to her look with simple eye make-up and hot red lipstick.

Rashami Desai's Instagram Post

Taking to her Instagram, Rashami shared photos in the satin silver body-hugging dress which she paired with silver sparkly heels and a high pony. The actress also shared a video where she was seen smashing plates at OPA Kipos, Mumbai. "Dinner Ready! #love," she captioned the post. She carried a mini purse in the same colour to match her overall look. Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai's jaw dropping looks you cannot miss | PHOTOS

Rashami Desai is quite active on social media. She keeps sharing her bold and classy pictures on Instagram, leaving fans amazed with her choices. The actress, who gained immense popularity after participating in the reality show "Bigg Boss 13" in 2019, says she has changed as a person after the show. "Life has not changed after 'Bigg Boss'. I have changed as a person, but for good. I'm more content and happier with myself. I've understood about self love. I've realised that I'm a person who loves people around her. I enjoyed a lot being on the show."

On the professional front, Desai, who is currently playing a double role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 is one of the most popular faces on Indian TV.