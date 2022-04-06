Rashami Desai claims Umar Riaz's fans are harassing her; actress reaches out to Mumbai Police for help

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHAMI DESAI, UMAR RIAZ Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz

Rashami Desai lost her when a number of Umar Riaz fans trolled the actress and her family. Responding to multiple tweets the actress hit back at trolls and defended herself. However, when things went out of hand, she approached Mumbai Police via Twitter and accused Umar Riaz's fans of harassing her. The actress claimed that these trolls are tarnishing the image of her family.

"@MahaCyber1 @cyber @MumbaiPolice my pets request plz look in to the matter because ther are harming me and my family image and it’s the actual fandom or on purpose m getting harassment. My family is getting dragged and it’s a harassment

@MumbaiPolice @CybercrimeCID (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

When a Twitter user tried to calm Rashami down by explaining that her fans love her, Rashami responded by saying, "Kyun ? I spoke about family friend they have issues. And they are talking about my brother who’s my family. There ideal will never appreciate this. And , what is this nonsense!!tu hai koun apni haddd main rehna aana chahiye sab ko. Do not drag my family (sic)."

For the unversed, it all started when in a recent interview Rashami was asked about her bond with Umar and she said, "Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other’s boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that. We are just friends and the kind of bond we have is where we keep fighting a lot and having disagreements, though we fight the friendship is always the same."

Rashami's statement hasn't gone down too well with Umar's fans. They slammed Rashami for her statements and accused her of talking about Umar's personal life in public and revealing private details.

Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz bonded during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. The two confessed their fondness for each other in the reality show. However, post the show, they both have maintained they are just good friends.