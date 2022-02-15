Raqesh Bapat celebrates Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha's birthday with girlfriend Shamita; shares pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAQESH BAPAT Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty

Highlights Raqesh Bapat was last seen in the reality show, Bigg Boss 15

Raqesh had to take an exit from the show midway due to health emergency

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turned two years old on February 15. As the little one turned a year older, Shilpa hosted a birthday bash for her which was attended by sister Shamita' Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. Raqesh who found love in Shamita during his stint in Bigg Boss OTT penned a heartfelt note for the munchkin and also shared a few pictures from the celebrations. Raqesh wrote, "Happy 2nd little star..wish you a life full of limitless giggles, love and blessings#samishashettykundra @theshilpashetty @shamitashetty_official."

In the adorable pictures, Raqesh and Shamita can be seen feeding little one birthday cake, sharing hugs as Shilpa Shetty holds her. Both Raqesh and Shamita look like a match made in heaven. They matched their outfits as per the theme of the party. On one hand, Shamita wore a floral dress, Raqesh complemented her in a grey shirt. Shilpa Shetty too picked a white outfit for the party.

On February 14, 2022, Raqesh had posted a video with Shamita. Alongside it, Raqesh had penned a heartfelt Valentine's Day wish. He had written, "Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairytale. @shamitashetty_official happy valentine's day"

Raqesh doesn't leave any stone unturned to make her ladylove feel special. On her 43rd birthday, Raqesh planned a surprise for her. Take a look:

Also read: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Shamita-Raqesh Bapat celebrate Valentine's Day in Alibaug | VIDEOS

For the unversed, Shamita was in the top 5 of 'Bigg Boss 15' and took the fourth spot. She met and fell in love with Raqesh in 'Bigg Boss OTT'.